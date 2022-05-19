(Thursday, May 19, 2022) There’s a little bit of rain around Thursday, but this will lead to another warm up to hot and muggy weather this weekend.

Thursday starts damp with some showers around, but it should turn drier during the afternoon as a storm system slides away to the northeast of us. There should also be some sun by late in the afternoon. Behind the system we start to feel warmer and a little more humid too.

Highs should be up within a few degrees of 70 with enough drying and possibly even a bit of sun to round out the day.

Another stronger warm front slides through Friday as a storm system moves northwest of us and ushers in a summery air mass to end the week.

It’s going to be breezy, turn muggier and very warm with highs well into the 80s to round out the week under some sun too. There could also be a few widely scattered storms popping up during the afternoon and evening as the heat and humidity are building in.

The start of the weekend is looking even warmer as we take a run at 90 degrees Saturday!

Thursday: Chance of scattered showers or a few thunderstorms. Afternoon sunshine and breezy. High upper 60s. Wind: W-WNW 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mainly clear and mild. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: Light.

Friday: Warm and humid. Slight risk of isolated thunderstorms. High low to mid 80s. Wind: South 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Chance of late-day thunderstorms. Warm and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s.

Sunday: Chance of showers. Still warm and humid. Highs upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High near 70.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High low 70s.