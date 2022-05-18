(Wednesday, May 18, 2022) We do shake the chill later this week. Also, don’t put away the umbrella because it looks like the need for it returns soon.

We should stay high and dry Wednesday with a good deal of sunshine fading behind more clouds later in the day. There’s a slight risk for a few showers towards sunset, but for the most part it looks like a good day.

Highs Wednesday should reach the mid 60s with less wind.

It won’t be as cool Wednesday night thanks to clouds and some showers working through with a wave of low pressure. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 50.

Thursday starts damp with some showers around, but it should turn drier during the afternoon as a storm system slides away to the northeast of us. There should also be some sun by late in the afternoon. Behind the system we start to feel warmer and a little more humid too.

Highs should be up within a few degrees of 70 with enough drying and possibly even a bit of sun to round out the day.

Another stronger warm front slides through Friday as a storm system moves northwest of us and ushers in a summery air mass to end the week.

It’s going to be breezy, turn muggier and very warm with highs well into the 80s to round out the week under some sun too. There could also be a few widely scattered storms popping up during the afternoon and evening as the heat and humidity are building in.

The start of the weekend is looking even warmer as we take a run at 90 degrees Saturday!

Wednesday: Morning sunshine followed by afternoon clouds. Few showers develop by sunset. High low 60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Scattered rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind: SE 5-15 mph..

Thursday: Chance of scattered showers or a few thunderstorms. Afternoon sunshine and breezy. High upper 60s.

Friday: Warm and humid. Slight risk of isolated thunderstorms. High low 80s.

Saturday: Chance of late-day thunderstorms. Warm and humid. Highs mid 80s.

Sunday: Chance of showers. Still warm and humid. Highs around 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High near 70.