(Tuesday, May 17, 2022) It is back to sweatshirt and fleece jacket weather Tuesday. The breeze will add a chill to the air.

Most of Tuesday is dry, but a few brief passing showers can’t be ruled out, especially during the afternoon.

Highs struggle to get to 60 Tuesday afternoon. The gusty northwest wind will make it feel even cooler, so you’ll want to be sure to have the jacket/fleece/hoodie when you are out and about.

High pressure settles in from the west and helps clear the sky out Tuesday night. It’s a chilly night too with lows dropping into the upper 30s to mid-40s.

We should stay high and dry Wednesday with a good deal of sunshine fading behind more clouds later in the day. There’s a slight risk for a few showers towards sunset, or just thereafter, but for the most part it looks like a good day.

Highs Wednesday should reach the mid 60s with less wind.

Not crazy about the cooler air? Don’t fret, because the summery warm 80 degree weather is back at the end of the week and start of the weekend.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Much cooler and breezy. High near 60. WNW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clearing skies and cooling down. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Morning sunshine followed by afternoon clouds. High low 60s.

Thursday: Chance of scattered showers or a few thunderstorms. High upper 60s.

Friday: Chance of showers or storms. Warmer. High low 80s.

Saturday: Chance of late-day thunderstorms. Warm and humid. Highs mid 80s.

Sunday: Few showers, cooler. High mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool. High near 60.