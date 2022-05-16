(Monday, May 16, 2022) Severe weather is expected to sweep across the Southern Tier Monday afternoon. Gusty damaging winds and hail are the biggest threats.

The Southern Tier should prepare for a round of severe thunderstorms to move through the area between noon and 6 pm Monday.

Within these storms, gusty damaging winds of 60+mph, quarter-sized hail, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and even a few isolated tornadoes are expected. Stay weather aware with a way to be notified in the event a warning is issued for where you live.

Remember to take shelter indoors during thunderstorms, and seek shelter in a basement or lowest level of a building away from windows in case a tornado warning is issued.

These storms are the result of a cold front coming through. Behind this front, our weather is much cooler and breezy. Tuesday’s temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees.

It stays cool in the 60s through mid-week, but the warm 80-degree weather is back at the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

Monday: A dry morning, then strong/severe thunderstorms pass through during the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s, then turning cooler later in the day. Wind: SW-WNW 10-15, much higher gusts within any storms.

Monday Night: Clearing skies and cooling down. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Much cooler and breezy. High near 60. WNW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. The high mid-60s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. The high upper 60s.

Friday: Chance of showers or storms. Warmer. High low 80s.

Saturday: Chance of late-day thunderstorms. Warm and humid. Highs are the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Few showers, cooler. The high mid-60s.