(Friday, May 13, 2022) The warm, humid, summer-like weather continues into the weekend. Chances for rain finally return too. A break from this warm streak of weather briefly comes to an end Monday.

A very large area of high pressure that is not moving anytime soon is giving us some of the best weather we’ve had so far this year.

However, there will be some subtle changes to our weather Friday as this blocking pattern slowly begins to break down.

Winds in the lower atmosphere are turning into the southeast and Atlantic moisture creeps north.

Some spots around Binghamton started the day with some clouds, but they would burn off quickly. Those low clouds would give way to some fair cumulus clouds by afternoon.

Temperatures again should make it close to 80 again Friday, and there is also a noticeable increase in humidity too!

The threat for showers is slim to nil through Friday, so it’s probably not until the weekend that the odds of a few spotty showers and storms goes up. On Saturday, some moisture from a system over the Southeast US continues to creep north. That means our air becomes even more humid and the daytime heating should lead to a few hit or miss showers in the afternoon.

The best chance for showers and storms over the weekend is likely on Sunday as not only will we have the warmth and more humidity but also an approaching cold front.

Enjoy the continued spoiling by Mother Nature, so keep the shades handy in the short term but be prepared to use the umbrella at times over the weekend.

Friday: Clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny and warm again in the afternoon. High low 80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Clouds, mild. Lows in the lower 60s. Wind: Near calm.

Saturday: Warm and a touch humid. Slight risk of thunderstorms later in the day. High low 80s. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Warm and a little humid. Chance of showers and storms. High around 80.

Monday: Cooler with rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Much cooler. High low 60s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 60s.