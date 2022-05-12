(Thursday, May 11, 2022) Binghamton could be challenging a record high Thursday as the summer-like warmth continues in the Southern Tier.

A very large area of high pressure that is not moving anytime soon is giving us some of the best weather we’ve had so far this year.

We’re still dry and sunny through the end of the week. There’s a good chance Binghamton could hit or exceed 80 Thursday afternoon. The record high for may 12th is 83° set in 1985, so that will be challenged.

The humidity stays in check as well, but we’ll notice the humidity rise a bit by the time the weekend rolls around. That is also when our chance for any rain returns as well.

Showers and possibly some storms are more likely to happen Sunday into Monday. This will bring our warm and sunny streak of weather to end. Temperatures start to slip back to the 60s for at least the first half of next week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High near 80. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Some clouds and slightly milder than previous nights. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind: Light SE.

Friday: Clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny and warm again in the afternoon. High low 80s.

Saturday: Warm and a touch humid. Slight risk of a thunderstorm later in the day. High low 80s.

Sunday: Warm and a little humid. Chance of showers and storms. High around 80.

Monday: Cooler with rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Much cooler. High low 60s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.