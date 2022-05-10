(Tuesday, May 10, 2022) The warm, dry, sunny weather continues as we inch closer to 80° each day this week.

A very large area of high pressure that is not moving anytime soon will give us some of the best weather we’ve had so far this year.

We stay dry and sunny all week long. Each day warms a little bit more too. We’re back in the 70s again Tuesday. By mid to late-week we should be flirting with 80!

The humidity stays in check as well, but we’ll notice the humidity rise a bit by the time the weekend rolls around. That is also when our chance for any rain returns as well.

Showers and possibly some storms are more likely to happen Sunday into Monday. This will bring our warm and sunny streak of weather to end.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High mid 70s. wind: East 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear and quiet. Lows around 40. Wind: Near calm.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm. High upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Saturday: Warm and a touch humid. Slight risk of a thunderstorm later in the day. High low 80s.

Sunday: Warm and a little humid. Chance of showers and storms. High around 80.

Monday: Cooler with rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.