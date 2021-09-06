Maxin10sity returns to LUMA

BINGHAMTON, NY – One of the top names in projection mapping from Europe will be back in Binghamton this weekend for the 7th LUMA Projection Arts Festival.

Maxin10sity, based in Hungary, is returning to LUMA for the 4th time this year.

Its projection of timeless tales on the historic Carnegie Library in 2017 marked its first time presenting in the United States.

After working with the old library again in 2018, it had a large projection onto the George Harvey Justice Building on Hawley Street in 2019.

Managing Director Tamas Vaspori says he’s eager to return to Binghamton and its large, diverse and enthusiastic crowds.

“It’s good to see all of the people, almost everybody is coming to the festival and watching all of the shows. I really love what Josh and Tice have done to make this whole festival happen every year,” says Vaspori.

This year, Maxin10sity will be projecting a piece called “Cheerful Nightmares” on the former First National Bank Building at 95 Court Street.

Creative Director Andres Sass says the company blends strong artistic imagery with audience-friendly storylines.

He says this year’s presentation centers around an enchanted castle.