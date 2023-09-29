VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Matthews Auto is hosting its 5th annual Walk-a-thon next weekend.

The Matthews Walk-a-thon is set to take place both virtually and in person on Saturday, September 7th.

The Walk-a-thon is an annual fundraiser where participants log their miles walked to the dealership. For each mile, the dealership then makes a $10 donation to a charity of the walker’s choosing with a maximum of $150,000 set for donations

Charities that walkers can select to receive donations include Gigi’s Playhouse, A Room to Heal and Mom’s House.

Participants can either register their miles online at Matthewsauto.com/walkathon, or participate in person at the Vestal Rail Trail.

The event will run from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m..