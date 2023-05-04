VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Matthews Subaru continues to share the love and give back to its community with every sale it makes.

This is the 15th year of Matthews Subaru’s Share the Love event, which ran from November through January.

During that time, Subaru of America donated $250 per vehicle for each Subaru sold or leased plus, an additional $50 to one of four national charities of the customer’s choice.

This year’s campaign raised over $21,000 that went to three local charities, including the Humane Society, the YWCA, and Meals on Wheels of Western Broome.

The Marketing Director for Matthews Auto Group, Kathy Breno says that even with a lower inventory than usual, they made the most out of each transaction.

“Matthews is a huge part of the community, so we absolutely love share the love every year, this is something that we really look forward to. You can hear the excitement in the room, everybody is really pumped for what’s going to happen today, and all of these organizations do so much good with the money that we’re giving them.”

The Humane Society received nearly $13,000, the YWCA got over $5,000 and Meals on Wheels got $3,000.

Breno also announced that the Matthews collision center in Vestal is officially a certified Subaru body shop, and that Matthews Subaru has been nominated as a Time dealer of the year.