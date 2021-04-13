Matthews Subaru donates to the Humane Society with Share the Love event

VESTAL, NY – Matthews Subaru is once again helping homeless pets in our area with its Share the Love event.

Matthews partnered with the Broome County Humane Society for the 7th year in a row, and donated over $13,000.

The money will largely help the Humane Society with vet bills as we enter kitten season.

Executive Director for the Humane Society Karen Matson says that while many animals got adopted during the pandemic, the lack of fundraising and volunteers made it difficult.

She adds that some animals are being returned as their owners couldn’t care of them after they went back to work.

“We want people to be prepared and to plan because we don’t want animals coming back for those types of reasons. And, you know, these are animals that deserve another chance, we are grateful for the volunteers that we have, for the donations that come in because that helps us prepare these animals for their future homes,” says Matson.

The Humane Society is currently looking for volunteers to walk dogs and care for cats as they open their facility back up to the public.

They are also looking for people to help foster animals for 2 to 8 weeks.