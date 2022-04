VESTAL, NY – Take your kids to meet the Easter Bunny this weekend while supporting a good cause.

Matthew’s Import Center is hosting free Kid and Pet photos with the Easter Bunny on Thursday, April 14th from 4 to 6pm.

The first photo taken is free and includes a keepsake photo sleeve. All other pictures will be $5, with proceeds to benefit the Humane Society. Free refreshments will also be served.

Matthew’s allows dogs, cats and other pets at the event, as long as they are leashed are crated.