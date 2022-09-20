BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Matthews Auto will hold its 4th Annual Walk-A-Thon on Saturday, October 1st at the Vestal Rail Trail. The walk will benefit ten kid’s charities in Binghamton, Rochester, Syracuse, Norwich, Schenectady, and Scranton.

Matthews Auto will donate $10 per mile for every mile walked by registered participants, any time during the day, the the charity or charities of the walker’s choosing. They will also match cash donations of up to $25,000.

Charities include:

GiGi’s Playhouse – a Down Syndrome Achievement Center

Mom’s House – providing childcare and support for single parents

A Room to Heal – creating dream bedrooms for kids recovering from serious illness

Lourdes Camp Hope for Kids – For kids who are dealing with illness of loss of a loved one

Handicapped Children’s Association – Disability service and support

Chenango County Child Advocacy Center – Providing services for child victims of crime

Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse

University of Rochester-Golisano Children’s Hospital

Things of my Very Own (Schenectady) – providing crisis intervention services for kids

St. Joseph’s Center (Scranton) – providing services for children with special needs

The Walk-A-Thon is open to the public and participants, families, and friends are welcome to come and walk at the Rail Trail between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. or participate virtually.

Walkers are asked to register in advance with estimated miles to be walked at MatthewsWalkathon.com but Binghamton walkers can register at the Rail Trail.

Everyone will be on the honor system to report actual miles walked at the conclusion of their walk.

Complementary Walk-A-Thon t-shirts will be given out at the Rail Trail in Vestal while supplies last.

President Rob Matthews says, “We’re excited about bringing back the Walk-A-Thon for a fourth year to

our community and to the communities where our new dealerships reside. This annual event is both fun

and makes a significant contribution to kids and families in our area. We invite the public to join us for a

great cause!”

Matthews hopes to donate up to $150,000.