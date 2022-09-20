BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Matthews Auto will hold its 4th Annual Walk-A-Thon on Saturday, October 1st at the Vestal Rail Trail. The walk will benefit ten kid’s charities in Binghamton, Rochester, Syracuse, Norwich, Schenectady, and Scranton.
Matthews Auto will donate $10 per mile for every mile walked by registered participants, any time during the day, the the charity or charities of the walker’s choosing. They will also match cash donations of up to $25,000.
Charities include:
- GiGi’s Playhouse – a Down Syndrome Achievement Center
- Mom’s House – providing childcare and support for single parents
- A Room to Heal – creating dream bedrooms for kids recovering from serious illness
- Lourdes Camp Hope for Kids – For kids who are dealing with illness of loss of a loved one
- Handicapped Children’s Association – Disability service and support
- Chenango County Child Advocacy Center – Providing services for child victims of crime
- Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse
- University of Rochester-Golisano Children’s Hospital
- Things of my Very Own (Schenectady) – providing crisis intervention services for kids
- St. Joseph’s Center (Scranton) – providing services for children with special needs
The Walk-A-Thon is open to the public and participants, families, and friends are welcome to come and walk at the Rail Trail between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. or participate virtually.
Walkers are asked to register in advance with estimated miles to be walked at MatthewsWalkathon.com but Binghamton walkers can register at the Rail Trail.
Everyone will be on the honor system to report actual miles walked at the conclusion of their walk.
Complementary Walk-A-Thon t-shirts will be given out at the Rail Trail in Vestal while supplies last.
President Rob Matthews says, “We’re excited about bringing back the Walk-A-Thon for a fourth year to
our community and to the communities where our new dealerships reside. This annual event is both fun
and makes a significant contribution to kids and families in our area. We invite the public to join us for a
great cause!”
Matthews hopes to donate up to $150,000.