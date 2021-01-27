Matthews Auto Group expands, buys Fuccillo dealerships

News
Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Matthews Auto Group is expanding its reach into two new Upstate markets.

Matthews announced today that it has purchased 5 dealerships from Fuccillo , 3 in the Syracuse area and 2 near Rochester.

The acquisition gives Matthews a Hyundai and Kia dealership in Greece, a Kia and Nissan in Clay and a Hyundai location in Syracuse

It marks the first time Matthews has sold the Hyundai brand.

In total, the family-owned dealership sells 14 brands under 13 rooftops including locations in Vestal, Norwich and Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News