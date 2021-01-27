Matthews Auto Group expands, buys Fuccillo dealerships

BINGHAMTON, NY – Matthews Auto Group is expanding its reach into two new Upstate markets.

Matthews announced today that it has purchased 5 dealerships from Fuccillo , 3 in the Syracuse area and 2 near Rochester.

The acquisition gives Matthews a Hyundai and Kia dealership in Greece, a Kia and Nissan in Clay and a Hyundai location in Syracuse

It marks the first time Matthews has sold the Hyundai brand.

In total, the family-owned dealership sells 14 brands under 13 rooftops including locations in Vestal, Norwich and Pennsylvania.