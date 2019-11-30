Matthews Auto donates to Toys for Tots

VESTAL, N.Y. – A regional auto retail company is doing its part to make sure children have something to celebrate this holiday season.

Matthews Auto is donating toys to Toys for Tots today across Broome and Chenango Counties.

The local police Toys for Tots will receive a full SUV’s worth of toys for children in need.

The courtesy van, called Santa’s Helper Sleigh, will assist Binghamton Police make deliveries.

Binghamton police officer and Broome County Toys for Tots Coordinator Christopher Marshall says the effort by Matthews Auto enables the police to give more than ever.

“It’s nice to be able to vice back to the community and give to the local children of the area and just seeing how it helps the families when they come to pick up the toys. It’s a really good feeling,” he says.

Local children up to age ten can sign up for toys at the former Bon-Ton location at the Oakdale Mall from December 2nd to the 14th.

Cash donations are also accepted at the Binghamton Police Department on Hawley Street.

You must address your donation to Toys for Tots.