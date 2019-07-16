Matthews Auto adds another brand to their growing portfolio

Matthews Auto has added another brand to their growing portfolio. The Grand Opening of Matthews Nissan was held today at 3101 Vestal Parkway East. In May Matthews purchased Serafini Nissan and retained all 50 of its employees.

They did not purchase Serafini’s Volvo franchise but will continue to do Volvo service work with the exception of warranty work. The addition brings the number of car franchises Matthews carries to 11. President Rob Matthews says its all for the customer.

“To us it all comes down to trying to give the best customer experience possible. So by having a better selection that’s better for our customers. It’s also key for our employees it gives more career paths and opportunities for advancement.”

Matthews says the company now employs around 450 people. The auto group will continue to grow it’s portfolio with an 8th location in Hallstead Pennslyvania in September where they will add Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram to their portfolio.

Grand opening festivities will kick off at Matthews Nissan on Saturday as $25 Matthews gift cards will be given to the first 20 people to take a test drive. Customers will also be able to register to win a raffle for a 50 inch Smart TV and other prizes.