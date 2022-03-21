A massive sewage spill inside the Binghamton Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant in Vestal over a month ago could cost millions of dollars to clean and repair.



On the morning of February 18th, a window built into a large treatment cell blew out causing as much as 3 million gallons of liquid and solid sewage to pour out inside the Biostyr building.



According to Board Chairman George Kolba, Junior, as much as 7 feet of sewage filled portions of the facility, damaging equipment and electrical infrastructure.



At an emergency meeting held on Friday, the board authorized moving $2 million into an account to purchase new electrical equipment and pay ServPro of Broome, Tompkins and Tioga to clean out the spilled excrement.



ServPro also came to the meeting seeking additional money to keep a second crew from Florida on site this week as cleanup efforts have gone more slowly than anticipated.



ServPro has nearly 30 workers on the job, many of them sucking the sewage out of crawlspaces beneath the grates.

Board members acknowledge that the spill was bigger than they originally realized.



The goal is to have the facility sufficiently cleaned by next Monday so that workers can start replacing the damaged equipment.



Until then, that portion of the plant, which provides the final treatment process, is offline.



That means the effluent being discharged into the Susquehanna River is not being fully treated.



The window that failed was installed as part of $274 million rehabilitation project that was largely finished last year.



There are 3 similar windows that Kolba says will now be covered and reinforced with metal plates.



Kolba did not want to comment on whether the plant would seek compensation from P-C Construction, the general contractor on the rehab project.



The board is still in litigation with contractors connected to a 2011 wall collapse at the facility.