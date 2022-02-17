CORTLAND COUNTY- A massive fire broke out yesterday at the Suit-Kote plant on Route 11 in Cortland County, with smoke easily visible from Interstate 81.

According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, the fire broke out at about 5:30 P-M in a storage building that housed synthetic plastic beads that are used as a binding agent in making asphalt.

Hazmat teams were dispatched and along with fire crews due to chemicals that are used at the building.

Fire crews worked quickly to keep the fire from spreading to nearby liquid asphalt storage tanks.

The Tompkins County Airport-Crash Fire Rescue sent an Aircraft Rescue Firefighting truck that was able to spray foam to help contain and smother the fire.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 1 hour.

There was no release or spills of any kind as a result of the fire.

Air quality was monitored and deemed safe by Haz-Mat Teams.

A cause is still under investigation.