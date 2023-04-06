BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The ground at Binghamton’s Rec Park is about to be carpeted with a rainbow of plastic eggs as our area’s largest Easter Egg Hunt takes place.

Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton is hosting the hunt Saturday morning in memory of Harper Stantz.

The Easter Bunny’s helpers have already been busy stuffing 30 thousand eggs with candy and some tickets that can be traded in for prizes.

Mirabito donated much of the candy and is also providing refreshments for the free event.

Children’s Charity President Liz Bucci Burns says other local businesses, including Abel’s Pub, Peterson’s Tavern and the Old Union Hotel have also contributed candy and eggs.

“It’s just an awesome day for families to come celebrate Easter or just have a nice spring day in the park. The kids are playing on the playground, refreshments are provided by Mirabito which is very generous and amazing of them. The Easter Bunny comes down through the park and that gets the kids definitely excited for the weekend.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday with the hunt beginning at 11 o’clock sharp.

The hunt will be sectioned off according to age with areas for 0 to 3, 4 to 7 and 8 to 10 and another spot for people of all ages with special needs.

Deejay Louie G will provide music and the carousel will be open for the first time this year.

For more information, go to binghamtonkids.com.