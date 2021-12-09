BROOME COUNTY – As New York State COVID numbers soar, Broome County is making it easier to get vaccinated.

The county is resurrecting its mass vaccination site in Johnson City, Governor Hochul announced today.

Broome County has essentially stalled in vaccinations, County Executive Jason Garnar noted in a recent briefing.

Currently 61 percent of the county has completed their vaccination series according to the Broome County Health Department.

Currently unvaccinated residents are making up 66 perfect of the county’s total active cases.