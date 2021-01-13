Mass vaccination site opens in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY – The first 3 mass vaccination sites are now up and running in New York State.

The closest one being the New York State Fair Expo Center, opening this morning at 8 AM, run by the state

The Expo Center in Syracuse, which once housed ice skating rinks and soccer fields, has been set up with a line-up area, 20 vaccination tables, a waiting room, and a doctor on standby monitoring post vaccination symptoms.

Though the sites are open, the state is still waiting on more vaccine to further serve the 1A and 1B group.

All vaccinations are by appointment only through the state website covid19vaccine.health.NY.gov.