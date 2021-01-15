Mass vaccination site opens at U-Albany

ALBANY, NY – Mass vaccinations have begun in Albany to work on ridding the state of the coronavirus.

NewsChannel 34’s Giuliana Bruno shows us how busy it got today on the campus of U-Albany.

U-Albany’s state run vaccination site began giving out the Pfizer vaccine this morning, and officials with the college say that it was the next logical step after a long journey of trying to combat the COVID-19 virus.

“we are incredibly proud of the role we have played so far in the states response to COVID-19,” says UAlbany President, Dr. Havidan Rodriguez.

“we’re setting up a vaccination site as we are starting to bring back our students for the spring semester so there’s a lot of work to be done, while we’re still battling this virus. This virus isn’t over yet,” says SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras.

And the lengthy process of getting the population vaccinated isn’t even close to bein over, either.

Right now, appointments are completely booked a few months out for the UAlbany site.

New York State Department of Homeland Security Commissioner Patrick Murphy says they’re asking the Federal Government for more vaccines, and appointments may open up as they get more.

So he says not to get discouraged if you can’t make a reservation, and to keep checking the website frequently.

“The number of vaccines at the site will vary from day to day depending on the supply that we have, we will continue to adjust that and if the federal government gives us more supply will bring additional in,” says Commissioner Patrick Murphy of New York State Department of Homeland Security.

Sharon Deyette was lucky, and didn’t have any trouble making her appointment for opening day at the site.

She was feeling good after her shot.

“Is this a relief for you?” “You have no idea. Really. I live in a senior complex and it’s scary. So I’m very happy.

Those who got their first shot today here at the site made their appointment for the second dose on their way out.

A similar site designed to serve the Southern Tier region is scheduled to open Monday near the Walmart in Johnson City.

All vaccinations are by appointment.

Registration began today through the state website covid19vaccine.health.NY.gov.

However, as with most online vaccine registration systems across the state, users report problems with the site, likely due to the sheer volume of people seeking appointments.