BINGHAMTON, NY – Getting a COVID vaccine is easier than ever in Broome County.

The county opened its new state run testing and vaccine facility today at the Robb Activity Center on the former Davis College Campus, a location chosen in part due to easy accessibility on the bus line.

County residents can get the vaccine of their choice, or their booster, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, residents can come for an antigen test.

County Executive Jason Garnar says this will be a huge help for the local hospital systems.

“It would be specifically helpful to our healthcare providers, our 2 hospitals, who have been overwhelmed recently with an increased demand for testing and shots. Governor Hochul didn’t hesitate. She said, ‘We’ll get it there’ and immediately began working to get this site up and running,” says Garnar.

Appointments opened at noon today.

20 national guard troopers are at the site to help, as well as 30 civilians.

The site is expected to stay open until at least February.

If you’d like to make a vaccine or testing appointment, you can do so at GoBroomeCounty.com.