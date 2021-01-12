Mass COVID vaccination site planned for the old Gannett Building

JOHNSON CITY, NY – The location of the state’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site that is expected to open next week in Johnson City has been confirmed.

The Binghamton University Foundation building, which is located at the former Gannett Publishing by the J-C Walmart, will be used as a drive up vaccination site run by the Department of Health.

Governor Cuomo announced yesterday that a plan was in place to have the site at a B-U property in J-C beginning next Monday.

While the site and start date may be known, it is still unclear how many doses of the vaccine will be sent from the state.

Yesterday, County Executive Jason Garnar said Broome County is prepared to open their own vaccination site upon receiving more doses.