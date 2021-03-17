Mass COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that appointments are now available at ten new state-run mass vaccination sites across the state, including a new site at Corning Community College.

All ten sites will open on Friday, March 19 and will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily. Each site will have the ability to vaccinate more than one thousand New Yorkers daily dependent on supply from the federal government. You can sign up on the New York mass vaccination site scheduling website.

The new Corning location will be in the community college’s Gymnasium and Wellness Education Center at 1 Academic Drive.

“We have a wide network of COVID vaccination sites and the state is moving full steam ahead opening even more,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York needs to be ready for the next increase in supply, and these sites located throughout the state will help bring residents and their families peace of mind and get us a step closer to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic and restoring a sense of normalcy. This has been an incredibly difficult year and we have more work to do, but the state is making progress vaccinating New Yorkers and reopening our economy.”

“The fact that we’re going to get one right here in Steuben County is a huge win,” said Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler.

Previously the closest mass vaccination sites are in Rochester and Binghamton. The new site could administer between 1,000-2,000 vaccines a day, according to Corning Community College President Dr. William Mullaney.

“We’re very excited because really what this means is that there’ll be more vaccinations for the region, which I think serves everyone better,” said Dr. Mullaney.

Dr. Mullaney says the size of the indoor facility combined with the parking capacity made the college an appealing site for the state. He adds that nursing students will be able to assist in the vaccination process.

Eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York’s ‘Am I Eligible’ website or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Today New York expanded eligibility to three new categories:



– Public-facing government & public employees

– Nonprofit workers who provide public-facing services

– Essential in-person public-facing building service workers



Each site will be open from 8:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m. daily.

Other sites that recently opened include the The Conference and Events Center in Niagara Falls and SUNY Oneonta.