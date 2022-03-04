BINGHAMTON, NY – One week after the CDC adjusted its mask policy, Broome and Tioga counties have finally been given the all clear.

Last Friday, the CDC gave updated guidance about face masks as the virus starts to shift into the endemic phase.

Counties in the “low” or “medium” category were told by the CDC they could safely take masks off, while counties in the “high” category were advised to keep wearing them.

Last night, the CDC did their weekly update of the map, and Broome and Tioga counties were both downgraded to “medium” from last week’s “high” status.

Masks are no longer required at most indoor areas in New York State, and schools were told they could unmask starting last Wednesday.

The county designations were decided based on number of COVID cases, available hospital beds and hospitalization rates.

Masks are still required in certain places such as hospitals, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, nursing homes, correctional facilities and public transit.