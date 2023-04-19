SAYRE, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – With COVID-19 trending downward, masking is now optional at all Guthrie locations.

“According to CDC guidelines, it is the county transmission rate that determines when a health care organization can safely begin to make changes to COVID masking precautions,” said Lisa Marie Esolen, EVP, Chief Quality Officer at Guthrie. “We will continue to monitor COVID transmission and prevalence throughout the counties that we serve and will adjust our masking policy accordingly if cases increase.”

On top of that, beginning on May 1st, Guthrie will no longer require COVID pre-procedure or pre-admission testing on patients with no symptoms.

All patients will still be screened for COVID-19 signs, symptoms, and exposure prior to their scheduled procedure.

There are four Guthrie locations in the Greater Binghamton area.