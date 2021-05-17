Mask restrictions to loosen in NYS

ALBANY, NY – Beginning Wednesday Governor Cuomo says New York will follow the new CDC guidance for fully vaccinated folks when it comes to mask wearing and social distancing.

Our NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has the latest on the loosened restrictions.

On Wednesday you might see less people wearing masks around the state.

Last week the CDC said if you’re fully vaccinated you can do most activities outdoors and indoors without social distancing or wearing a mask.

Now, New York is following suit.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) If you are vaccinated, you are safe, no masks, no social distancing.

But, there are some places you’ll still need to wear a mask despite being fully vaccinated.

Those include:

-Public Transportation

-Nursing Homes

-Homeless Shelters

-Correctional Facilities

-Schools

– (and) Health Care Facilities

The Governor and the CDC say unvaccinated and immunocompromised people should still mask up and social distance.

Several county executives including Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro had urged the Governor to adopt the CDC guidance which was issued Thursday.

((Marc Molinaro, Dutchess County Executive)) County leaders across the state of New York, Republican and Democrat, we evaluated the CDC guidance, we knew it made sense and therefore proceeding now is logical.

While private businesses can still decide to require certain precautions, they’re not required to.

Neither are they required to ask customers if they’ve been vaccinated.

The Governor also says if you’re fully vaccinated and still want to wear a mask it’s perfectly fine to continue to do so.