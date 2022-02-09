NEW YORK STATE – The mask or vax mandate for New York State will be lifted tomorrow.

The news was announced by Governor Hochul, who held a COVID-19 briefing in New York City Wednesday morning.

Hochul says that now the decision regarding masks will be made at the county level.

Masks will still be required at state health facilities, such as nursing homes and adult care centers.

They will also be required at correctional facilities, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, public transportation and schools and daycare centers.

Hochul adds that while New York has seen a drastic decline in positive cases over the past month, the pandemic is still active.

She did address the growing issue of masks in schools, saying discussions have been had with education leaders across the state.

After the midwinter break, parents will be given COVID test kits for their children in grades K-12, and in early March, the data will be assessed again based on the current metrics.