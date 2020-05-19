Mask donation will help small businesses struggling to provide employees with masks

BINGHAMTON, NY – For small businesses and non-profits struggling to supply their employees with masks, help is on the way.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar held his daily coronavirus briefing at the county’s Emergency Services Special Operations and Training Facility in Endwell to announce a new collaborative effort.

A donation of 11,000 masks was coordinated by Robin Alpaugh, Director of Operations for State Senator Fred Akshar.

Alpaugh, a member of the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club, secured grants from his club, Rotary International District 7170, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund and an anonymous donor totally $11,000.

The surgical masks are intended for small businesses and non-profits with 50 employees or less.

“I’m proud of the community’s response once again for stepping up. Government plays a role in all of this, I think we can agree on that. But the community plays an even bigger role. And our success is largely based on everything the community does in terms of stepping up,” says Akshar.

The masks will be distributed to the 7 counties that make up the Rotary District: Broome, Tioga, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Tompkins and Otsego and will be available at each county’s Office of Emergency Services.

The Special Operations and Training Facility has collected and distributed hundreds of thousands of PPE, hand sanitizer and other supplies to local hospitals, nursing homes, funeral homes and first responders since the pandemic began.