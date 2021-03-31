Martin Luther King march and BBQ planned for Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Members of the Broome County Martin Luther King Commission believe the legacy of the civil rights leader should be celebrated more than just once a year.

So, the organization that traditionally holds a procession and church service on the evening of the MLK Junior holiday has decided to hold events each season.

That begins with a march and barbecue this Saturday.

It’s scheduled to begin at noon at Columbus Park with prayers and then a march with singing down Court Street to the Peacemakers Plaza and MLK statue near the Chenango River.

President of the Commission Reverend Arthur Jones and his wife Delores say it’s meant more as a peaceful gathering than a protest.

“We’re changing the landscape as far as coming out and saying, ‘We are one people, with one voice doing great things.’ Promoting peace, harmony and reconciliation,” says Arthur.

“An event where the community can still come together, where people from every walk of life can show up for fellowship. We’re not asking anyone for anything except for their attention for a few minutes, just to have a good time,” says Delores.

Reverend Jones says the event poses an opportunity to reclaim Columbus Park as a safe place following a recent shooting there.

Over at Peacemakers Plaza, there will be free hot dogs and hamburgers from Jones’s church Mount Sinai and Rossi’s is donating pizza.

Plus there will be entertainment including live music, dancers, a step team and speakers.

And, community organizations have been invited to set up tables to inform people about how to get involved.

“Not only honor Dr. King, but have some fun. That’s why we have a barbecue going on, that’s why we have the tables all set up. Because we want people to connect, even though we have to keep our distance. But we cannot lose that connection,” says Commission Vice President Claudia Clarke.

There will be T-shirts, tote bags and masks for sale from Muckles Ink to raise money for the commission’s scholarship.

Donations for the scholarship fund can also be made through Givelify by searching Martin Luther King Jr Commission.

Or through the Cashapp at $ MLK Bing.

Saturday’s event runs from noon until 4.