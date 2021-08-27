Martin Luther King Commission holds backpack giveaway

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another backpack giveaway is happening downtown tomorrow for elementary and middle school students.

The Broome County Martin Luther King, Junior Commission is giving away bookbags filled with school supplies.

The event is taking place at the M-L-K Promenade located by Boscovs.

Vice Chairperson for the MLK commission, Claudia Clarke, says it really takes a whole community to raise kids, especially during these times.

“We don’t want our students to get ready, our whole point is to have our students be ready,” says Clarke.

The event will have 100 backpacks that are on a first come first serve basis.

It will also feature free haircuts, food, music, vendors, a gift card give away and an open mike.

The event is taking place from noon to 3.

The commission is accepting donations to support the cause.

They can be sent to P O Box 2002, Binghamton 13902.