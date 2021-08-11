Martin Luther King Commission helps prepare for back to school

BINGHAMTON, NY – Elementary and middle school students can prepare for the upcoming school year in one stop thanks to the Martin Luther King Commission.

Backpacks full of school supplies, Haircuts by professional barbers, food, and more provided by the MLK commission and Local vendors will be available to the public on August 28th.

Starting at noon and ending at 3 supplies will be given on a first come fist serve basis.

Chairman Reverend Arthur Jones, and Co-chair Claudia Clarke both see this as a great opportunity to support the community in a time where many need it more than ever.

“We’re just so excited about giving back to the community and helping the community out. I’m excited. there’s so many persons out there, even some are solo and there’s so many different groups. Were all taking a pitch, and taking a hit to recover and to bounce back,” says Jones.

“We want our students here in our Broome County area to believe in themselves to know, number one they can do it, and number two we believe in them,” says Clarke.

The event is intended for students in the elementary or middle school, and all features of it are free.

If you don’t wish to participate, but would like to help out donations can be sent to P O box 2002, in Binghamton New York.