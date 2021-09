TIOGA COUNTY – The Chairwoman of the Tioga County Legislature is taking the reins of a statewide organization that lobbies on behalf of all 62 of New York’s counties.

Marte Sauerbrey was elected President of the New York State Association of Counties for a one year term that runs through September 2022.

The former Tioga Chamber CEO has been a Tioga County legislator for over a decade and has served as Chair since 2014.

NYSAC advocates on behalf of counties with state and federal officials.