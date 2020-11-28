Marine Corps. Reserve toy drive begins

JOHNSON CITY, NY – During Black Friday shopping, another organization is gathering toys for children in need.

The 2020 Marine Corps League Toys for Tots Holiday Drive began today.

Starting today, people can bring new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages to collection bins found at businesses and other locations all over the area.

Food and Fire Barbecue Taphouse in Johnson City, Big E Tire and Auto Service locations in Binghamton and Vestal, and the Broome County office building on Hawley Street are among facilities with collectors bins.

Marine Corps League Representative Eric Fetterman says his organization has been preparing for this event.

“Just by donating one toy, you will make a huge difference for a local child. You can also donate a toy virtually, at ToysForTotsBox.com. All toys that are donated virtually will be distributed across the country to children who need them the most,” he says.

Fetterman says people who apply to receive toys for their kids will receive an acceptance letter on December 11th, when the drive ends.

Food and Fire Co-Owner Jeff Tiderencel says he considers it an honor for his business to be one of many helping in this drive.

“We feel at Food and Fire there’s so much that we’re thankful for for what the community has done for us, so this is the least we can do to help out the community around us. Again, there’s nothing better than helping out children, and Toys 4 Tots is an amazing charity, and again, very proud to be a part of it,” says Tiderencel.

You can apply for the program to get toys for your children by logging on to http://ToysForTots.org.

Toys will be distributed to families in need on Saturday, December 19th.

If you would prefer, you can pick up toys for your kids from their distribution site at 129 Brown Street in Johnson City.