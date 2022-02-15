TIOGA COUNTY – The owners of a chain of so-called sticker shops that gift marijuana to customers who purchase stickers say they’re being unfairly singled out and bullied by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.

Last Friday, the Sheriff’s Office raided 3 Bmillzz locations in Waverly, Nichols and Owego.

In a news release, police say the stores were unlawfully selling marijuana and were in possession of more cannabis and cannabis products than what is currently allowed under the New York State Marijuana Regulations and Taxation Act.

Investigators also alleged that Bmillzz was producing cannabis candies, such as gummies, that were packaged to appeal to children.

Bmillzz is co-owned by Bartholomew Miller, Senior, Bartholomew Miller, Junior and Bill Fenton.

They say they operate a legitimate business and have been doing everything they know to do to conform and comply with the law.

“We went to the police department and made it publicly known to the officials and the people in the towns we were coming and our intentions. We lived up to those things that we said. We said we were going to do certain things and we did certain things. We said we were not going to get involved in certain things and Bmillzz has not gotten involved in any of those things. We’re just entrepreneurs,” he said.

Miller says they were the first to bring the sticker shop model to New York, a practice common in other states where marijuana is legal.

Bmillzz opened its first location on Broad Street in Waverly last July 1st.

Since then, it has expanded to 7 stores across 4 counties, including one in Conklin.

They employed 70 people before closing down after the raids in Tioga County.

On Tuesday February 8th, the New York State Office of Cannabis Management announced that it was sending cease and desist letters to about 2 dozen businesses in the practice of gifting marijuana.

Miller, Junior says the lack of guidance and shifting regulations are difficult to follow.

“When they came out with this cease and desist, we had every intention of conforming and complying. We only received that letter Friday morning. They came and raided us Friday, 10 minutes after we opened and what kind of warning is that? No other stores were raided, all of them have gotten a fair warning,” he said.

Bmillzz says several other sticker shops on Broad Street in Waverly were not shut down.

The owners also say the Sheriff’s Office is wrong about them producing products.

Everything they gifted was manufactured elsewhere.

And they reject the allegation that they are marketing to children.

They say they I.D. every customer to make certain they’re 21 and that candy-style gummies are popular with adults in every state where marijuana is legal.