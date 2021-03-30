Marijuana close to legalization in New York State

ALBANY, NY – The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act is being debated in the New York State legislature.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has the details.

Once this legislation passes is signed by the Governor, marijuana will be a legal product in New York State.

Anyone 21 and up will be allowed to possess small amounts of it.

Up to 3 ounces of cannabis, and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis is permitted for personal use under the legislation.

Down the line is when marijuana sales will be regulated and taxed.

((Phil Steck, NYS Assemblymember))

We don’t want the marijuana that’s sold to be ridiculously potent or laced with other substances and in order to accomplish that we need to make it legal and regulate it.

Democrat Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo says it will be an agricultural opportunity for farmers.

((Donna Lupardo, NYS Assemblymember))

It adds a significant diversity, to what they could potentially grow everyone thinks that New York’s agricultural environments is positive for this type of crop. The fact that we’re going to be allowing this cannabis of all forms to be grown outdoors is also a big plus.

But, the legislation has faced opposition from Republicans like Senator Patrick Gallivan.

((Patrick Gallivan, NYS Senator))

I remain extremely concerned as do many of my constituents who have reached out over time and in the last couple days about public health and public safety aspects of this and workplace safety concerns.

We are expecting the Governor to sign off on the legislation once it passes.