OWEGO, NY – The Candor Town Justice is looking to take the next step in her judicial career by running for Tioga County Court Judge.

Mari Townsend of Candor is making her official campaign announcement this evening in Owego.

The Republican was elected Candor Town Justice in 2020 and is one of the only justices in the county who is also a practicing attorney.

Her day job is as an Assistant County Attorney in Tioga where she prosecutes abuse and neglect cases on behalf of the Department of Social Services in Family Court.

She previously was in private practice and spent more than 5 year’s in the Tioga County Public Defender’s Office handling family court and criminal matters.

Townsend says she has the qualities to be a good judge: she’s a good listener, patient, curious and compassionate.

She says she has the diversity of experience in all 3 roles of the multi-bench judgeship: criminal court, family court and surrogate’s court.

“I am committed to the community and the community members and to making good decisions that benefit folks that are in front of me. I think that of the folks who have expressed interest, I’m the most qualified. I’m the best person for the job,” says Townsend.

If elected, Townsend would be the first female Tioga County Court Judge.

She lives in Candor with her husband Chris who is a retired Ithaca Police Department Deputy Chief.

Her campaign sets up a potential Republican primary with attorney Adam Schumacher.

Current Judge Jerry Keene is retiring at the end of this year.