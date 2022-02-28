BINGHAMTON, NY – The Lost Dog Cafe in downtown Binghamton is ready for revelry with the return of its annual Mardi Gras celebration.

Tomorrow is Fat Tuesday and the Lost Dog will once again host the Basin Street Jazz Band for an evening of New Orleans-style music and dancing.

The band has marked the end of Mardi Gras at the restaurant for over 15 years.

And Lost Dog will once again be offering a special menu with jambalaya, crawfish etouffee, fried green tomatoes, hot and crunchy chicken, banana pudding pecan pie and the ever popular King Cake.

Whomever gets the slice with the baby in it, gets their dinner for free.

Basin Street trombonist and vocalist Dennis Martin says bring your dancing shoes.

“Party hearty and mask away the COVID blues right here at the Lost Dog and have a great time. Laissez le bon temps rouler. In French means let the good times roll,” says Martin.

Martin says in order to limit interaction somewhat, the band will not be weaving its way through the restaurant as it typically would do.

Instead it will remain in the Violet Room.

The Lost Dog Lounge opens at 4, the restaurant at 5 and Basin Street plays from 5:30 to 8:30.

The party ends at 9 and on Wednesday, Lent begins.