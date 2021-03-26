March 26 weather forecast: Rain, wind and colder temperatures

{Friday, March 26th, 2021) The next system impacts us with occasional showers/storm, gusty winds and eventually cooler air later today into the weekend.

Some much needed rain moves through today with a morning/early afternoon high in the 60s.

A cold front comes through during the midday hours with scattered rain showers and a gusty wind and even a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out.

Behind the cold front today, it will turn cooler but more seasonable temperature wise for the upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s which is still a little above average.

Another low pressure system will bring more rain for Sunday and colder temperatures for Monday with some sun.

Weather looks quiet and milder Tuesday into much of Wednesday with highs rebounding into the 50s and 60s before it turns colder again late next week.

Friday Night: Brisk and colder with a few showers possible in the evening. Lows in the low 30s. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Some sun and cooler with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Wind: W->SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of some rain. Highs in the low to mid 50s again.

Monday: Colder with a morning snow shower possible and some sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: More sunshine and turning milder again. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Breezy and warmer with a slight risk for a shower or two. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Brisk and colder with a few rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.