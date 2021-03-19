March 19 weather forecast: Dry and sunny

(Friday, March 19th, 2021) A prolonged stretch of dry, sunny weather kicks off Friday through the weekend.

Even though it’s chilly Friday, things gradually warm up nicely over the weekend to really feel like spring.

A large area of high pressure begins to build in out of Canada Friday. This will set up a prolonged period of dry weather Friday and lasting through the weekend and into next week.

It’s chilly Friday, but each day for the next week will gradually warm up. We’ll go from the 30s Friday, to the 40s Saturday, to 50s and 60s Sunday and next week.

Our next chance for precipitation won’t return until next Wednesday. Our temperatures look to stay above normal through the end of the month.

Friday: Brisk and chilly. Increasing sunshine. Highs in the 30s. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Wind chill: 20 to 25.

Friday Night: Mainly clear and cold. Lows in the teens to near 20. Wind: Light and variable.

Saturday (Spring arrives 5:37am): Sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the low to mid 40s after the frosty start.

Sunday: Lots of sun and milder with highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. High upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High low 60s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High mid 50s.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High mid 50s.