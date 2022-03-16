(Wednesday, March 16, 2022) After a foggy start to the day Wednesday, high pressure will bring a brighter sky in the afternoon. Warmer temperatures are in store for the Southern Tier too!

Soak in the warmth on Wednesday! High pressure keeps us dry for the middle of the week.

The area of high pressure will move east as a low pressure system moves up the East Coast. Overall, this system is a miss for us, but it will bring some cloud cover and the chance for a rain shower, especially the farther southeast you are.

Mild, spring-like temperatures continue into the end of the week. Take advantage of the dry time on Friday because, unfortunately, it won’t last for the weekend.

The next most impactful weather will arrive Friday night and Saturday. A low pressure system moving in from the Great Lakes is likely to bring widespread rain showers during the day Saturday. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out! At first, it’s warm but a cold front comes through to cool us down for Saturday night and Sunday.

Wednesday: Fog then becoming mostly sunny. High near 60. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Wind: S 5-10 mph.



Thursday: Slight chance of a shower. Mostly cloudy. High near 55.



Friday: Intervals of sun. Still mild. Rain showers overnight. Highs near 60.



Saturday: Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Chance of rain/higher elevation snow showers in the morning then drying out but staying mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Sunshine returns. Breezy. Highs near 50.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.