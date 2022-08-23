NEW YORK STATE (WIVT/WBGH) – Today is the second of 2 primary days in New York State this year.

Primaries for Congressional and State Senate races were delayed following a court battle that lead to new maps drawn by a special master.

Also taking place in our region are two special elections to fill out the terms of two Congressmen who resigned earlier this year, Democrat Antonio Delgado in the 19th who left to become New York’s Lieutenant Governor, and Republican Tom Reed who left for a lobbying job.

The boundaries of the 19th will be significantly altered come next year, resulting in a special election for the old 19th and a Democratic Primary between Josh Riley and Jamie Cheney for the new 19th.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is the Republican candidate for the 19th special election and then plans to move with the district to run again in November.

What is interesting about the 19th Congressional district is that it’s a swing district. So what that means is that some years a Republican is voted in and sometimes Democrat is voted in. That’s why a lot of eyes are on this special election.

Marc Molinaro does have some name recognition because not only is he the Dutchess county executive, but he also ran for governor against Governor Andrew Cuomo in the past.

If elected to congress, Molinaro says he wants to help make sure legislation gets past that would support small businesses as well as farmers. He also wants to lower inflation. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, has shown support for Molinaro and was actually with him as molinaro cast his vote in Red Hook this morning.