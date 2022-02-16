BINGHAMTON, NY – The Dutchess County Executive made his way back to Broome County today for an announcement.

Local Broome County officials gathered to endorse Marc Molinaro’s run for Congress in the newly drawn 19th Congressional District.

The new map expands the district west to include southern Broome County, including Binghamton, Vestal and the Town of Union.

Molinaro has been involved in politics his entire adult life, being elected Mayor at just 19 years old.

He’s spent the last decade being Dutchess County Executive, where he says he’s been immersed in the community, fighting and working for the people he serves.

He says he’s felt that over these past 2 years, people lost so much during the pandemic, he wants to be a fighter and hold government accountable.

“Running for Congress is my way of taking this message this vision this passion to make government work for people to the level of government where it seems everyday, dysfunction, discord, and the decisions that are made are eroding our quality of life and taking from too many people. I want to restore that and give power to the people that live in this district,” says Molinaro.

Molinaro says he wants to reform the cashless bail system which he says has made us less safe.

Molinaro says his background helps him relate to the struggles of average New Yorkers, having grown up on food stamps and raising a child with a disability.