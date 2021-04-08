Marathon Maple Festival

MARATHON, NY – Last year would have been the 50th year of the Central New York Maple Festival in Marathon, but organizers were unable to have it due to the pandemic.

After coming to the realization that they would not be able have an in-person event again this year, they came up with the idea of a “Drive-Thru Maple Festival.”

The drive-thru festival will have all different kinds of maple products and high school students will have food that can be purchased as well.

Josh Ensign, Co-Chair of the Maple Fest, says he hopes everyone comes out and gets their favorite maple products.

“We’re all excited about it, we’re getting real excited we are going to be able to do something. The weather looks like it’s going to be good so, everybody is ready to go,” says Ensign.

The drive-thru festival will take place at the Appleby Elementary School on Saturday from 9-3.

Additional information is posted on the CNY Maple Festival Facebook page.

Everyone is asked to keep their masks on and remain in their cars.

Organizers hope to have the Maple Festival in person once again, come 2022.