MARATHON, NY – A Marathon man was sentenced today after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a child.

28 year-old Lawrence Berry admitted to conspiring with with Brittany Berry to sexually exploit a 3 year old child in August through September of 2018.

The pair exploited the child 5 times for the purpose of creating live and recorded videos and images they shared over the internet.

Lawrence will serve 30 years in prison and 25 years of supervised release.