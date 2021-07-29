Marathon man headed to federal prison for sexual exploiting 3 year old

MARATHON, NY – A Marathon man is headed to federal prison for his role in sexually exploiting a 3 year-old in order to create child pornography.

27 year-old Lawrence Berry plead guilty to 6 separate sex crimes.

The U-S Attorney’s Office says Berry directed Brittany Berry to sexually exploit the child on 5 different occasions in August and September of 2018.

The Berry’s then created and sent live and recorded images and video over the internet.

Brittany Berry had already plead guilty to the same charges.

Lawrence Berry faces between 15 and 30 years in prison at his sentencing in November.