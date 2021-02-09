Marathon high school senior receives grant to help launch her business

MARATHON, NY – A local student is receiving help to pursue her dream of launching her own business.

Brooklin Drake, a senior at Marathon High School received $1,000 from the National Future Farmers of America in a partnership with Bob Evans restaurants for a Supervised Agricultural Experience.

Drake says that she plans to use the grant towards a greenhouse that she will use to grow and sell pumpkins and flowers in her community.

Having grown up on a farm, she says that after college, she wants to have her own business running a family pumpkin farm and selling flowers.

Drake was selected from among nearly 6,000 applicants.

“It’s pretty special, with COVID I have a lot more time on my hands I can learn a lot, and I’m gonna be able to focus a lot more on the products and really pursue my passion in agriculture,” says Drake.

Drake says she plans to go to college for agricultural education and agricultural business, and really wants to be able to teach kids where their food comes from.

Two other Marathon students, Brycen Aukema and Dominic Forrest, also received $1,000 FFA grants from different sponsors to go towards their own experiences.

Of the 6 students who got grants in New York State, three of them are from Marathon.