Mara Grace for Family Court Judge

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another Democrat has announced her candidacy for one of the 2 seats up for election this year for Broome County Family Court Judge.

Mara Grace was surrounded by her family as she announced her campaign today at the Little Venice Restaurant.

Born and raised in Binghamton, Grace has been an attorney for 20 years.

She spent 12 years as a prosecutor in Brooklyn and Broome County and has been the Principal Court

Attorney for Tioga County Court Judge Jerry Keene for the past 8 years.

In that capacity, Grace has worked in Tioga County Family Court every day, assisting on 1 thousand dockets per year.

She says she has the temperament to listen to both sides of a case and determine what’s best for the child.

“Treat people how you want to be treated or how you want your family members to be treated. I feel that everyone should be treated equally and fairly. You should look at the facts of each case. There’s no rubber stamp,” says Grace.

Grace comes from a family of lawyers.

Her father John Young had a 50 year career as an attorney, her brother Mark Young is currently a Broome County Family Court Judge and her uncle, the late Joe Hester, was a Family Court Judge and State Supreme Court Justice.



There will likely be a Democratic primary as 2 other Democrats have announced their candidacies, Joshua Shapiro and Sandy Monachino.