Mara Grace for Family Court Judge

BINGHAMTON, NY – We continue our week-long look tonight at the 5 Democrats vying for 2 open seats in Broome County Family Court.

Mara Grace was born and raised in Binghamton and currently lives in Endwell with her husband, 2 sons and her father.

After graduating from law school, she worked for 6 and a half years for the Brooklyn District

Attorney before moving back home and taking a job with the Broome County D-A for 6 more years.

During her time as a prosecutor, Grace handled cases involving domestic violence, children and other special victims.

For the past 8 years, she has been the Confidential Law Clerk for Tioga County Judge Jerry Keene.

Keene handles family court as well as the criminal and surrogates courts for Tioga and hears some civil cases as an acting Supreme Court Judge.

Grace works closely with Keene researching the law and interacting with litigants.

“I handle family court cases on a daily basis. I’ve handled thousands of Family Court cases involving the parties, the attorneys, resolving disputes, handling mediation and conferences, drafting opinions and decisions for the judge,” says Grace.

Grace says her experience is valuable because of the frequent intersection between family court and criminal and civil cases.

She also says that as the only woman among the 5 Democratic candidates, she brings a different perspective.

“I’m also a working mom so I’m aware of the challenges and difficulties that we’re all facing, especially with the unprecedented times that we have right now. Our children’s schooling, physical and mental health are forefronts that we see in family court on a daily basis,” says Grace.

The primary is scheduled for Tuesday June 22nd.

However, early voting begins Saturday and runs through June 20th at the Broome County Public Library and the Oakdale Mall.

For a list of hours, go to BroomeVotes.com.

You can also watch Grace's entire interview at Binghamton Homepage dot com.

All this week, we will profile the 5 candidates for the Democratic primary and post their raw interviews to our website.

